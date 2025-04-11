MS Dhoni's CSK or Ajinkya Rahane's KKR? Virender Sehwag Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash at Chepauk

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings and that is reason enough to fill up the Chepauk stadium when the home team take on Kolkata Knight Riders. While spotlight would be on Dhoni, Chennai would certainly be missing a premier batter in Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025.

Most likely, Rahul Tripathi would be replacing Gaikwad. While speculations over who will win the match is rife, former India opener and someone who knows a thing or two more about the two sides - Virender Sehwag - made a bold prediction.