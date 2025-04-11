Who Will be Gaikwad's Replacement? Rahul Likely to Feature in MS Dhoni-Led CSK's Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

IPL 2025, CSK vs KKR: Chepauk would be buzzing when Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday as their adopted son MS Dhoni would be leading the side. While the buzz is expected to peak at the Chepauk, it would be interesting to see who replaces injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI.

With Gaikwad not there, it is already a big setback for the side. In all probability, Rahul Tripathi is likely to be Gaikwad's replacement. Here is what the CSK playing XI for the game against Kolkata could look like.

Following the confirmation, Gaikwad, in a heartfelt video claimed he is absolutely ‘gutted’.

‘Really gutted to miss the rest of the IPL’

“I am really gutted to miss the rest of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. I want to thank everyone for your support so far, it truly means a lot,” Gaikwad said in the clip shared by CSK on their official social space.

CSK Likely XII vs KKR

Probable XII: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary/Anshul Kamboj

CSK are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with a solitary win from five games. With Dhoni back as the captain, the franchise would hope for a change of fortunes starting today at Chepauk. While it happens or not remains to be seen, it will certainly be a moment to savour when Dhoni steps onto Chepauk as CSK captain.