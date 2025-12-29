Updated 29 December 2025 at 11:29 IST
MS Dhoni's CSK or Ruturaj Gaikwad's Team? Ex-KKR Star Passes Verdict Citing Ravindra Jadeja Example Ahead of IPL 2026
IPL 2026: It CSK no more MS Dhoni's team? Has captain Ruturaj Gaikwad completely taken over?
IPL 2026: MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are inseparable? Does the perception still exist, or has captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made the yellow army his own? While speculations among fans are rife, former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons it is Gaikwad's team now and the shades of Dhoni is not visible anymore. That is the case as per Chopra because Dhoni's team used to be full of veterans, but now, it has a young look to it.
'Doesn't look like Dhoni's team to me'
"A question comes to my mind. Whose team is it? You might be wondering why I asked this question. This used to be Dhoni's team. It doesn't look like Dhoni's team to me. If you ask me whether this is Dhoni's team, I would say no. When you see the pivot towards all youth, suddenly you feel it's not Dhoni's but Ruturaj Gaikwad's team," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
