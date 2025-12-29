MS Dhoni's CSK or Ruturaj Gaikwad's Team? Ex-KKR Star Passes Verdict Citing Ravindra Jadeja Example Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings are inseparable? Does the perception still exist, or has captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made the yellow army his own? While speculations among fans are rife, former Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons it is Gaikwad's team now and the shades of Dhoni is not visible anymore. That is the case as per Chopra because Dhoni's team used to be full of veterans, but now, it has a young look to it.

'Doesn't look like Dhoni's team to me'