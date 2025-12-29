Updated 29 December 2025 at 11:18 IST
Virat Kohli Will Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Match vs Railways on January 6 Ahead of India-New Zealand ODI Series: REPORT
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli would in all probability play one more game for Delhi in VHT against Railways on January 6.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli, who has been in ominous form in 50-over cricket, would in all probability play one last match for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. According to a Cricbuzz report, the 37-year-old will play for Delhi against Railways on January 6 at the KSCA ground in Alur. Delhi are currently on top of Group D with two wins.
Kohli is KING
Kohli has been unstoppable since the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After that, he hit a couple of centuries against South Africa and slammed an unbeaten fifty in the final game. After that, he made his VHT comeback after over a decade and hit a marvelous 131* off 101 balls against Andhra. After that, he hit a breezy 77 against Gujarat. In both the VHT games he featured in, he was awarded the player of the match.
Kohli played both the VHT games at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. His return to domestic cricket is in compliance with BCCI's directive of mandatory participation in domestic cricket for all the centrally contracted players when not in national duty.
Kohli has had a massive impact for Delhi in the two outings he has had, and the side would hope he comes good in the game against Railways as well.
What's Next For Kohli?
Kohli will join the national side for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He would be hoping he can continue his good form in those three games for the country. The first ODI versus New Zealand will take place on January 11. It is no secret that having retired from T20Is and Tests, his goal is to represent the country in the 2027 ODI WC.
