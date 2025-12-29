Virat Kohli Will Play Vijay Hazare Trophy Match vs Railways on January 6 Ahead of India-New Zealand ODI Series: REPORT

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli, who has been in ominous form in 50-over cricket, would in all probability play one last match for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. According to a Cricbuzz report, the 37-year-old will play for Delhi against Railways on January 6 at the KSCA ground in Alur. Delhi are currently on top of Group D with two wins.

Kohli has been unstoppable since the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After that, he hit a couple of centuries against South Africa and slammed an unbeaten fifty in the final game. After that, he made his VHT comeback after over a decade and hit a marvelous 131* off 101 balls against Andhra. After that, he hit a breezy 77 against Gujarat. In both the VHT games he featured in, he was awarded the player of the match.

Kohli played both the VHT games at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru. His return to domestic cricket is in compliance with BCCI's directive of mandatory participation in domestic cricket for all the centrally contracted players when not in national duty.

Kohli has had a massive impact for Delhi in the two outings he has had, and the side would hope he comes good in the game against Railways as well.

