MS Dhoni's IPL Career Coming To An End With 2025 Season? CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Gives Straightforward Answer

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings not playing a final of the Indian Premier League or not even qualifying for the playoffs is something that is rarely heard or seen. But the last two years of the cash-rich league haven't really produced the results that the five-time champions will be proud of.

Just like last year, this time around too, Chennai Super Kings won't feature in the playoffs. This is the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League that two consecutive finals will be played without MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings have nobody but themselves to blame for it.

The IPL 2025 auctions went horribly wrong for the Chennai-based franchise, and the results that the team produced this year have been a testament to it. Chennai choosing youth over experience is nothing new, but this time around, their tried and tested mantra has backfired. Other teams have evolved, and Chennai has been left behind by miles.

Stephen Fleming Breaks Silence On MS Dhoni's IPL Future

MS Dhoni has been a stalwart for the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni is Chennai's adopted son, to such an extent that the franchise and MS Dhoni are synonymous with each other. Chennai's ex-skipper MS Dhoni has also led the franchise to five IPL titles, and that is enough to cement his legacy as one of the greats to have played the cash-rich league.

But this time around, MS Dhoni's performance with the bat and his batting position both have been big issues for the five-time champions. MS Dhoni's future will be a big concern for the Chennai Super Kings heading into the future. Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings game, Stephen Fleming, the Head Coach, was asked about the 43-year-old player's future. "I don't know," said Stephen Fleming during the pre-match press conference ahead of the CSK vs RR game.

Chennai Super Kings Look To Bow Out In Style