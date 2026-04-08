MS Dhoni's Return To IPL 2026 Delayed Once Again, CSK Stalwart Likely To Miss Delhi Capitals Clash: Report

IPL 2026: Amid Chennai Super Kings' struggle in IPL 2026, MS Dhoni's fitness has emerged as a key concern for the five-time champions. The former CSK captain continues to be on the sidelines as he has been recuperating from a calf strain and hasn't featured in this edition of IPL so far. CSK had earlier confirmed that the maestro will be out for two weeks, but the 44-year-old could see an extended spell as it stands.

MS Dhoni's Return Could Be Delayed

As reported by Cricbuzz, Dhoni's return to match fitness is not imminent, and he is all set to miss the Delhi Capitals clash. The former Indian captain has had extensive training sessions in the nets, but has lacked the necessary match fitness to feature in a match. His appearance in CSK's home tie against KKR has also been cast under doubt as things stand.

As per the report, Dhoni is in Chennai, undergoing rehabilitation and is under the strict watch of the CSK medical team as he is readying himself to get match fit. CSK haven't opened their account so far, and the supporters will be hoping Dhini returns to the team to turn the tide in their favour.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz, “MS is undergoing rehab and it will take some time. We can't say how much time."

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He also offered an update on Dewald Brevis. "We are hoping he will be available for the next game, but that will depend on how he progresses. We have a few days before the next game."

Sanju Samson Needs To Fire Up For CSK

It hasn't been the most desired start for CSK in IPL 2026. Despite strengthening their ranks at the auction, they have found it difficult to hit the ground running. Sanju Samson joined CSK from Rajasthan Royals in a mega trade deal and following a stupendous T20 World Cup 2026, expectations were huge. But he has failed to create an impact so far.

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