MS Dhoni Set to Play IPL 2026 as CSK Captain: REPORT

IPL 2026: While everybody speculates whether MS Dhoni will play the next season of the Indian Premier League or not, a report claims that he will. As per a report on RevSportz, Dhoni would in all probability stretch it for one final season before calling it a day. This is a big news for the CSK fans, who consider Dhoni to be a demi-god.

It is no secret that Dhoni is battling a knee injury and even after the 2025 season, he had said that his future at the IPL will depend on his fitness and how his body is.