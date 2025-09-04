Updated 4 September 2025 at 12:16 IST
MS Dhoni Set to Play IPL 2026 as CSK Captain: REPORT
IPL 2026: Amid much speculation, it is now understood that MS Dhoni will play the next season of the IPL as CSK captain.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
IPL 2026: While everybody speculates whether MS Dhoni will play the next season of the Indian Premier League or not, a report claims that he will. As per a report on RevSportz, Dhoni would in all probability stretch it for one final season before calling it a day. This is a big news for the CSK fans, who consider Dhoni to be a demi-god.
It is no secret that Dhoni is battling a knee injury and even after the 2025 season, he had said that his future at the IPL will depend on his fitness and how his body is.
"I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision," Dhoni had said recently.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 12:16 IST