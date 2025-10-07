Updated 7 October 2025 at 18:58 IST
MS Dhoni To Join Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026? Viral Picture Sparks Massive Speculation
A picture of MS Dhoni in a Mumbai Indians jersey has garnered a lot of attention on social media recently.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
MS Dhoni's IPL future has remained a matter of secrecy. In the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni captained CSK in IPL 2025 but failed to guide the team to the playoffs. The five-time IPL winning wicket-keeper is currently 44 and has passed his prime as it seems.
MS Dhoni Sparks Massive Speculation With Mumbai Indians Jersey
Dhoni is recently spotted in a Mumbai Indians training jersey and the picture has garnered massive speculation on social media. Apart from CSK, Dhoni only played for one franchise in the IPL, Rising Pune Supergiants. Alongside Dhoni, only Rohit has the same number of IPL titles,5.
Dhoni was often seen playing football during India's warm up sessions and also featured in a number of charity matches alongside Virat Kohli.
Dhoni was retained for a mere 4 crore, due to BCCI's new policy. It stated that an Indian player will be considered uncapped if they have not played any international match or held a BCCI central contract for the last five years.
MS Dhoni Remains A Popular Figure In IPL
The 44 year old has still attracted interest from fans all over India and supporters thronged to the stadiums to have a glimpse of the former Indian captain.
He happens to be IPL's most capped player and his retirement remains a subject of curiosity. Dhoni has amassed 5439 runs in 278 IPL matches so far and stands 6th in the IPL all-time run scoring list. Known for his finishing skills, Dhoni has been the poster boy of CSK since the inception of IPL. He remains synonymous with the Chennai-based franchise and despite the rumours of his retirement doing rounds, the veteran wicketkeeper hasn't made an official comment yet.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 7 October 2025 at 17:19 IST