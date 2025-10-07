Piers Morgan Reconciles With English Cricketing Legend 11 Years After Controversial 'Weasel' Comment

Notorious broadcaster Piers Morgan has finally buried the hatchet with a legendary English cricketer more than a decade after igniting a controversy with his explosive comments.

Over the years, the English broadcaster has been critical of Sir Alastair Cook and labelled him a 'weasel' 11 years ago. Cook served as the captain of the England national cricket team at that time, and Morgan has been a long-term critic of the former cricketer.

After 11 Years, Piers Morgan Makes Amends With Sir Alastair Cook

Piers Morgan and Sir Alastair Cook came face to face at The Overlap's Stick to Cricket show, and the famed broadcaster and critic has patched things up with the legendary English cricketer for the controversial 'weasel' remark he made over a decade ago.

Morgan admitted he had turned against Alastair Cook without knowing him personally and that he went over the top with his criticism on social media. He also apologised to Sir Cook for all the weasel references he made over the years.

“I have to admit I was very full on against you (Alastair) personally, without knowing you. And when I look back at some of the things I tweeted about you, I know you're not on social media, but I did go over the top. So, I will take this opportunity. I’m sorry for the 38 weasel references,” Piers Morgan said to Alastair Cook.

Why Was Piers Morgan Critical Of Alastair Cook For Over A Decade?

To present some context: back in 2014, Piers Morgan had criticised Alastair Cook for having an alleged role in Kevin Pietersen being sacked from international cricket in 2013. The veteran English broadcaster took to social media to vent his frustration and slammed Cook, calling him a 'repulsive little weasel.'

"As for you Alastair Cook - what a repulsive little weasel you've turned out to be. Aside from worst ever Ashes tour captain. #KPSacked," Piers Morgan tweeted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Over the years, Piers Morgan kept his hatred for Alastair Cook evident on social media, with certain tweets venting his frustration that stemmed from the alleged Kevin Pietersen incident.