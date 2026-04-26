MS Dhoni to MISS CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match Despite Regaining Full Fitness Due to THIS Reason

CSK vs GT, IPL 2026: MS Dhoni has already regained full fitness as per multiple reports and was expected to feature in today's game against Gujarat, but that may not happen.

Dhoni's BIZARRE Call

As per a report on the Indian Express, Dhoni is reluctant to play as he reckons he would disturb the combination. It is the same report that further claimed that the 44-year-old has informed the CSK team management about this rationale. This is strange considering the experience he brings to the table for the yellow army. He was nursing a calf issue and that is what kept him out of action.

He was expected to make his first appearance in the season against Gujarat, but as it stands - it is unlikely to happen. There is no doubt this will upset the fans. Right before the start of the 2026 season of the T20 tournament, the five-time champions had confirmed that Dhoni would miss the first two weeks of the competition owing to a calf injury.

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For the unversed, the former CSK captain even joined the squad for their away trips to Hyderabad and Mumbai this week. It is clear that Dhoni knows if he enters the XI, he will keep and with Sanju Samson doing a good job - the ex-skipper of CSK did not want to tweak that.

What CSK Coach Said on Match Eve

On the eve of the game against Gujarat Titans at the Chepauk, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming remained coy when asked about Dhoni, saying the seasoned pro is on the road to recovery.

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“He’s progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him,” Fleming told reporters.