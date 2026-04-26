Riyan Parag TROLLED; Asked to Step Down as RR Captain Following Loss vs SRH in IPL 2026

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag is facing the heat following a heartbreaking loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. Parag has found himself in a spot because of his form with the bat. He has not been among the runs and that hurt his side on Sunday night as they lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad. All he could score was seven off nine balls before perishing.

Fans now want him to step down as the captain of the side for the remainder of the season. Some feel had he not been the captain of the side, he would not even find a spot in the playing XI. While that sounds ridiculous, it would be interesting to see if the Royals are ready to make any changes to their template or not.

Riyan Parag TROLLED

Following the game, Parag reckoned it was the dropped catches that hurt them eventually. There is no doubt that the Royals campaign has been derailed a bit after a very good start to their season. The Royals take on Punjab Kings in their next game and they would like to get back to winning ways.