WATCH | MS Dhoni JOKINGLY Asks NSG Commandos 'Fit Lag Raha Hoon Na'; Video Goes VIRAL

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: While there is a much speculation over MS Dhoni will play today's IPL game against SRH or not, the ex-CSK captain was spotted interacting with NSG Commandos on the eve of the clash. It was a candid interaction, where Dhoni, wearing a black T-shirt, asks the NSG Commandos if he is looking fit. Once Dhoni asks, all the NSG Commandos come up with a positive response. In the clip that is now going viral, Dhoni also confesses that with time the hardwork also increases. Here is the viral clip that is now winning the hearts of fans again.

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For the unversed, Dhoni has not played a single game this season in the IPL because of a calf injury he picked up just before the cash-rich tournament got underway. There are whispers that Dhoni may feature in today's game against Hyderabad at Chepauk as this would be CSK's last match at home this season. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed in his podcast that he has heard Dhoni would be playing tonight's game.

“I have a feeling that against Sunrisers Hyderabad, there is a good chance of MS Dhoni playing. Let’s wait and see how it goes. As far as I have heard, he has been ready to take the field for the last two to three games," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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CSK, who are currently in the sixth spot in the points table, are very much in contention for making the playoffs with two games remaining.

CSK Probable XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Dian Forrester/MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary