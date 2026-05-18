No MS Dhoni For CSK In Last IPL 2026 Home Game At Chepauk, Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals Reason

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed MS Dhoni will not be involved in capacity against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Anticipation started to build as Dhoni travelled with the CSK team to Chepauk for the final hoe game of IPL 2026 season.

The CSK captain has confirmed that Dhoni is not match fit and he hopes he will return in the next game.

CSK need to win against SRH at any cost to keep their playoff hopes alive.



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