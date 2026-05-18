MS Dhoni to Play vs SRH in Today's IPL 2026 Match? Here's What we Know About Ex-CSK Captain's Chances

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Speculations are rife over MS Dhoni will play the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad or not. For the unversed, Dhoni has not played a single game in IPL 2026 and the reason for that is a calf injury he picked up just ahead of the season. Chennai play their final home game of the season today at the Chepauk and hence there are high hopes that Dhoni may feature. In fact, if Dhoni plays today's game it could very well be his final game. Dhoni has been training in the nets, but has not been traveling with the team and hence he is yet to be included in a matchday squad.

Will Dhoni Play vs SRH?

There is nothing that suggests he will actually play today's game. The only sign that shows there is some hope that he plays today's game is when former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recently said that he has ‘heard’ Dhoni has been fit to play for the past few games, and that he believes that this could be the match that the wicketkeeper finally makes an appearance.

“I have a feeling that against Sunrisers Hyderabad, there is a good chance of MS Dhoni playing. Let’s wait and see how it goes. As far as I have heard, he has been ready to take the field for the last two to three games," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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