Riyan Parag Makes Shocking 'Don't Deserve to be in Top 4' Remark After Rajasthan Royals Loss vs DC in IPL 2026

DC vs RR, IPL 2026: Riyan Parag was gutted following the loss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Capitals won the game by five wickets to stay in contention for a playoff spot, while Rajasthan's chances of making the top four has become tricky. And that is exactly what Parag said at the post-match presentation where he reckoned Rajasthan do not deserve to make it to the playoff if they continue to play the way they did. Claiming that they ‘were not upto the mark’, Parag admitted that he is ‘extremely disappointed’.

'Shouldn't be in contention for the top 4'

"Pretty much everything, actually. We were in a pretty good space after 14 overs. After I got out, we didn't capitalise on that. It was... It had to be 220-230, something like that. And as far as the bowling is concerned, I think we were just weren't there. We weren't up to the mark. Ferreira wasn't a gamble. I know on TV it looks like a gamble, but then you've got two left-handers. I'd rather bowl Donovan, take a chance, than get Shanaka to bowl another over. Didn't really work out. (on the fielding) Very poor. I feel if you want to win a trophy, if you want to be contending every single year, you've got to be better than what we've done today. Extremely disappointed," he said.

"I feel we are a way better team than what we've played or shown in the last 4-5 games. But today was just, I feel... After coming from a break, I feel what we've shown today, energy-wise, skill-wise, execution-wise, is definitely not up to the mark. And if we keep on playing like this, we shouldn't be in contention for the top 4," he added.

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