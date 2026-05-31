MS Dhoni to Support Virat Kohli? CSK Icon Likely to Watch RCB-GT IPL 2026 Final

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: MS Dhoni has had a season to forget where his injury forced him to sit out for all games as CSK could not qualify for the playoffs. While his IPL future is in jeopardy, multiple reports claim that Dhoni would be present at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni at NMS?

It promises to be a humdinger of a clash and Dhoni's presence is certainly going to add flavour to the big occasion. Despite not playing regularly, Dhoni still remains very popular among the fans. In fact, during the 2026 season, it was initially reported that Dhoni would be back after the first two weeks, but that never happened. He came very close to playing a game against LSG, but that too did not happen. Surprisingly, Dhoni's fans traveled to all CSK venues hoping to see Thala play.

Not very long ago, Dhoni's dear friend Suresh Raina claimed that he told the CSK icon that IPL 2026 could not count as a proper farewell because he had not played at all.

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“I told him ‘you have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won’t count. You have to come back next year’. He said ‘nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (my body is a little weak)’. I said ‘we are not believing anything. You have to play next year’. It’s his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again,” Raina said.

Interesting to see Dhoni attends today's finale or not.