MS Dhoni Wins The Internet With Special Gesture Towards Wheelchair-Bound Fan, Stops Security To Click Selfie With Her | WATCH

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings are currently in dismal form and look like a pretty depleted side. Chennai did return to their winning ways with a thumping victory over Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets, but it doesn't take anything away from the issues they've had so far.

Chennai has a pretty decent bowling lineup, but it's their batting that has been letting them down consistently. The five-time champions have been under heavy scrutiny. The intent in Chennai's batting is questionable, and they need to transform things to give themselves a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

While chasing 166 runs against Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings' cause was all but lost. But much to their good fortune, they were bailed out by MS Dhoni, who answered his critics with his bat once again and proved that he still has the spark in him that's required to finish games.

MS Dhoni Clicks Selfie With Wheelchair-Bound Fan

Stand-in Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who has been questioned time and again for batting lower down the order, found his sublime touch in CSK's match against the Lucknow Super Giants. At one point in time, Chennai were 111/5 and looked in deep trouble. But MS Dhoni came out, slammed a quickfire 26 off 11 balls at a strike rate of 236.36, and turned the tide in CSK's favor.

Recently, a video of the CSK captain went viral where he can be seen stopping by a fan in a wheelchair and clicking a selfie with him. MS Dhoni, who was surrounded by his security guards, took out the time, met the fan, and clicked a selfie with her on his own.

Here's How The Netizens Reacted

Chennai Super Kings Look To Continue The Winning Momentum

After losing five consecutive matches, the Chennai Super Kings outsmarted the aggressive Lucknow Super Giants. The five-time champions are languishing in 10th place on the IPL 2025 points table and have won only two matches out of their last seven games.