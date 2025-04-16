'Look To Learn': KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Sets The Record Straight With Team's Batters After Horror Show Against PBKS

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders sustained a shocking defeat against Punjab Kings. The defiant Punjab side registered a new Indian Premier League record of defending the lowest-ever total. This is something that Kolkata Knight Riders might have seen coming from a very long time. Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have the same problem in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the IPL, and that is their batting.

Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed, or one can rather say surrendered, to Punjab Kings' not-so-exceptional bowling. The KKR batsmen refused to back down and continued with their aggressive gameplay, and they had to pay a very heavy price for it. Kolkata Knight Riders have now lost four out of their last seven games, and they will have to do something real quick to turn their campaign around.

Kolkata's batting, their team management, and their selection are under the scanner.

Ajinkya Rahane Hits Back At His Team's Batters

Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was extremely displeased with his team's performance, and rightfully so. The Kolkata Knight Riders batters lacked game awareness, and they paid a heavy price for it. Kolkata lost the game by 16 runs, and this has left Ajinkya Rahane miffed. Rahane raised serious questions on KKR batsmen and their approach.

"Half of the tournament is over. Seven matches have been played. And half is still left. It's always about coming back with good intent, but still look to learn and improve as a batter and take it on in the next game. Many times, it's not only about hitting sixes or playing big shots. Strike rotation is also very important," said Rahane.

Kolkata Knight Riders In Dire Need Of Comeback