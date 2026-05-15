Mumbai Indians Coach Kieron Pollard Punished by BCCI for 'Audible Obscenity' During IPL 2026 Match vs PBKS

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: In what would hurt the Mumbai Indians team, batting coach Kieron Pollard has been reprimanded by the BCCI for 'audible obscenity'. Pollard has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee. Not just this, he also accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials. The incident happened during the game when Pollard's outburst at the match officials.

BCCI Reprimands Pollard

Pollard was charged under Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials, which covers "use of an audible obscenity" during a match.

A statement issued by IPL said: "Kieron Pollard, Batting Coach, Mumbai Indians has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee and accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials.

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"Pollard was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during a match.” The incident occurred in the 19th over of the second innings when Pollard used abusive language towards the fourth umpire.

"Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Pankaj Dharmani."

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