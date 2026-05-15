WATCH | Rohit Sharma TROLLS Himself Hilariously After MI Edge PBKS in IPL 2026 Match

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma was at his hilarious best in the dressing room while speaking with his teammates after the win over Punjab. Mumbai beat Punjab by six wickets in Dharamsala on Thursday. Following the win, Rohit admitted that it was a great win and also labeled it as a ‘complete team effort’.

But the funny bit came at the end, after praising everyone he concluded by confessing he was enjoying his bit of Test cricket. Rohit said this because of his 26-ball 25. Rohit is an attacking player and usually scores at over run-a-ball and hence he joked about his knock.

‘Was enjoying my bit of Test cricket’

"Great win, it was a complete team effort with the bat. It was good to see everyone chip in while I was enjoying my bit of Test cricket," Rohit said.

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Earlier in the day, it was Tilak Varma's maverick 33-ball 75* that helped Mumbai edge Punjab in a close contest. Tilak's good show with the bat also earned him the player of the match. Claiming that he loves chasing games, Varma believes that also helps his game.

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‘Love finishing games’

"I always say that I love finishing games, but playing in the World Cup and playing quite a few international games for the country helps me (understand) how to finish games, and you get that experience and confidence. So with that, I think I keep improving my game," Varma said at the post-match presentation.