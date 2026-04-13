'Mumbai Indians Need To Find Answers Beyond Jasprit Bumrah': Hardik Pandya Urged To Prioritise Key Problems After RCB Loss

Mumbai Indians' barren run has continued in IPL 2026 as they succumbed to their 3rd consecutive defeat this term. Mumbai managed to break their opening day jinx by getting the better of KKR. But the five time IPL champions haven't found a way to navigate their problems in their remaining three matches.

MI bowlers faced some heavy battering at the hands of RCB batters. Even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah looked clueless as Virat Kohli and co. piled up a massive 240 runs on the board. Bumrah hasn't really hit the ground and has yet to open his account.

On JioStar, he said, “When you look at that bowling attack, especially in high-scoring games of 250 or more, you have to assess what the rest of the attack is conceding beyond Bumrah’s four overs, which are usually very economical. That’s where Mumbai Indians need to find answers. They need to maximise Bumrah’s impact by using him at key stages, but it doesn’t get any easier with strong batting line-ups continuing to dominate. They will need to sit down and reassess their approach, particularly in the Powerplay, whether that involves tactical changes or bringing in different personnel.”