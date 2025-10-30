WATCH | Harmanpreet Kaur Drops an Easy Catch of Alyssa Healy During India-Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final

Ind-W vs Aus-W: In the much-hyped semi-final between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, eyes were on the two captains - Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy. After Australia opted to bat first, India were hoping they can pick up early wickets in the overcast conditions. They got an early opportunity when Australian captain Healy presented her opposite number Harmanpreet Kaur with an easy catch. Renuka Singh was the bowler and the incident took place in the third over of the match. Healy danced down the track and looked to clear mid-off.

Unfortunately, she did not get a lot of power on the shot and hence it did not have the legs to travel. Harmanpreet, who was at mid-off, seemed all-set to take the catch. But, she spilled it.

Fortunately, from an Indian point of view, Healy departed soon after that catch drop. She could not make the most of the miss and would surely be ruing it now. Kranti Gaud picked up the prized scalp. Healy perished for five off 15 balls in her comeback game. Play stopped just after that as rain intervened. At the toss, Healy admitted that she was grateful for the 10-day break that she got. For the unversed, Australia are a very formidable side and one of the frontrunners for the title. They have beaten India in the group-stage match and hence would be confident in the semi-final as well.

Australia in Spot of Bother

Australia are 25 for one in 5.1 overs. Everyone is praying for the rain to stop at the stadium so that play can resume. Once play resumes, Ellyse Perry would join Litchfield. Gaud would be confident and would look to make amends when play gets underway.