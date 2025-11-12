Mumbai Indians' Retention And Released List, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma to Stay at MI

IPL 2026: Like the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians too have won the Indian Premier League five times. MI is easily one of the more popular teams of in the league and that has a lot to do with the Indian players they have. For years, they have maintained a very strong Indian core and that has been the key to their success. Ahead of retention day, all the talk was around the future of Rohit Sharma in the franchise. But, with a social media post recently, MI has almost confirmed that Rohit stays with MI. Also, former India batter Suresh Raina voiced his opinion on the Rohit debate, saying, “They should hold (onto) him.