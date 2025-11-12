Updated 12 November 2025 at 14:54 IST
Mumbai Indians' Retention And Released List, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma to Stay at MI
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians, like Chennai Super Kings, is one of the most successful teams in the history of the cash-rich league with five titles.
IPL 2026: Like the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians too have won the Indian Premier League five times. MI is easily one of the more popular teams of in the league and that has a lot to do with the Indian players they have. For years, they have maintained a very strong Indian core and that has been the key to their success. Ahead of retention day, all the talk was around the future of Rohit Sharma in the franchise. But, with a social media post recently, MI has almost confirmed that Rohit stays with MI. Also, former India batter Suresh Raina voiced his opinion on the Rohit debate, saying, “They should hold (onto) him.
Strong Indian Core
There is little to no doubt that MI will look to hold onto their Indian core which features Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma. Over the years, it has been seen that a strong Indian core always helps. Among the overseas MI players, it is certain Trent Boult would be held back along with Mitchell Santner and Ryan Rickleton.
Mumbai Indians' Probable Retained Players: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Arjun Tendulkar, Will Jacks, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, AM Ghazanfar, Ryan Rickelton, Ashwani Kumar
MI's Probable Released Players: Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Lizaad Williams, Raj Bawa
