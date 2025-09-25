Mumbai Indians Rope In Former Australian Cricketer Lisa Keightley As Head Coach Ahead Of WPL 2026 Season

Lisa Keightley in an interview during her stint with the Delhi Capitals Women | Image: YouTube/Delhi Capitals

Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians Women have appointed the former Australian cricketer and two-time world champion Lisa Keightley as the head coach for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026.

Lisa Keightley will be replacing Charlotte Edwards, who vacated the role after joining the England National Team as the head coach. Keightley has big shoes to fill as Charlotte Edwards has been a two-time WPL-winning coach. Edwards helped the Mumbai-based franchise win WPL titles in the 2023 and 2025 seasons.

Lisa Keightley Joins Mumbai Indians Women As Head Coach

Recently, Lisa Keightley helped Northern Superchargers to win the prestigious Women’s Hundred title. Previously, Keightley also worked as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals in the WPL. Apart from WPL and the Women's Hundred, the former Australian cricketer has also coached Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.

After taking charge as the new head coach of the Mumbai Indians Women, Lisa Keightley said that it's an honour for him to join the franchise, which has set a 'benchmark' in the T20 tournament.

The newly appointed head coach of the Mumbai Indians added that she is looking forward to her new stint in the franchise.

"It's an honour to join the Mumbai Indians, a team that has set the benchmark in the WPL. The culture of excellence and care is something I deeply admire. I look forward to working with this talented group to build on our success and continue inspiring on and off the field," Lisa Keightley said.

Lisa Keightley's Numbers With Australia Women

Lisa Keightley played nine Tests for Australia, scoring 378 runs at a strike rate of 36.55 and an average of 27.00. She also played 82 ODIs and amassed 2630 runs. She also bagged eight wickets in the ODIs.