'She Seems To Understand The Batter': Mumbai Indians Sensation Vaishnavi Sharma Earns Rave Reviews After Impressive WPL Debut

Vaishnavi Sharma became a household name since he made her senior debut for India against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded T20I series. At only 20 year old the left-arm spinner has managed to impress with her game management and wicket-taking ability.

Vaishnavi Sharma Receives Massive Praise After WPL Debut

Vaishnavi recently made her foray into the WPL as the Mumbai Indians roped her in as the replacement for G kamalini who was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. Vaishnavi made her debut against the Delhi Capitals and ended up conceding just 20 runs in her four overs, picking up the prized wicket of Shafali Varma.

While addressing the media day, JioStar expert Saba Karim opened up to Republic World about Vaishavi's bright prospects.

"Well, there are so many of these uncapped Indians who have impressed me.

"I think Vaishnavi Sharma is one such player. She has a very good action. She remains very fluid while delivering her deliveries.

"She seems to understand the batter. And I think these are some of the highlights of her performance so far. But I think that's a wonderful platform which Vaishnavi has got now.

“She's also had some international experience and all that will come in handy for her in her career. But more importantly, I think WPL has been a perfect place where such uncapped Indians can showcase their talent. So it's not only Vaishnavi Sharma, but there's so many other youngsters who have impressed everybody this season.”

WPL Playoffs Race Is Heating UP

The race for the WPL playoffs is heating up. RCB have maintained their strong course and have remained unbeaten so far. They have won all five of their matches while defending champions Mumbai Indians have found it difficult to hit the ground running. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has lost four of their six games, and time is running out.