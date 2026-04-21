Mumbai Indians Star Tilak Varma Carves Unique IPL Record With Dazzling Knock vs Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a commanding 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20.

Tilak Varma was named Player of the Match after his fiery knock of 101 runs from just 45 balls at a strike rate of 224.44. The MI batter smashed eight fours and seven sixes during his innings.

Earlier in the tournament, Tilak had faced criticism for poor form. However, the 23-year-old silenced his critics with a stunning performance, overcoming his lean patch in style.

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Tilak Varma Achieves Elusive Feat

With this dazzling display, Tilak etched his name in the IPL record books, becoming the highest run-scorer in the last six overs of an IPL innings. He scored 82 runs against Gujarat Titans, securing the top spot in the chart. Quinton de Kock holds second place with 80 runs in 2022 during LSG vs KKR.

Rishabh Pant occupies the third and fourth spots with 79 runs (2018) and 77 runs (2019), respectively, while Brendon McCullum stands fifth with 75 runs in the inaugural IPL season during KKR vs RCB.

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The batting all-rounder has now played 60 matches and 57 innings in his IPL career, amassing 1,643 runs at a strike rate of 147.35 and an average of 36.51. His tally includes one century and eight half-centuries.

ALSO WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah ROASTS Mohammed Siraj After Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Win Over GT is Heartwarming

MI Stand Seventh Place In IPL 2026 Standings

Currently, Mumbai Indians sit seventh on the IPL 2026 points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.067.

The franchise began the season strongly with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 but lost momentum after suffering four consecutive defeats. The emphatic win over Gujarat Titans on April 20 will boost MI’s confidence as they look to make a solid comeback in the tournament.