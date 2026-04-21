WATCH | Jasprit Bumrah ROASTS Mohammed Siraj After Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 Win Over GT is Heartwarming: 'Isko Bolo Bal Kataye'

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Senior India pacers - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj - were having a fun banter after Mumbai beat Gujarat at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. And all of this happened after an IPL game on Monday. In a clip posted on the official handle of Mumbai Indians, one can see Bumrah teasing Siraj over his hair. Bumrah actually suggests Siraj to have a haircut playfully. Siraj feels embarrassed when Bumrah does all this. It is a heartwarming moment which the fans are already loving.

The clip was captioned as: “DSP believes only in Jassi bhai!”

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For the unversed, Siraj was appointed as an honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana in October 2024, honoring his pivotal role in India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

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Meanwhile, Mumbai registered a much-needed win. The MI side beat Gujarat by 99 runs to secure their second win of the season. It is also the first win for MI against GT at Ahmedabad in five matches. The win helps them get their campaign back on track slightly. The win will certainly give a lot of confidence in the dressing room which must have been missing after four consecutive losses.

Tilak Varma was the star of the show with the bat for Mumbai as he hit his maiden IPL century. Tilak remained unbeaten on 101 off 45 balls. His knock featured seven sixes and eight boundaries. While Tilak was unstoppable with the bat, Ashwani Kumar came good with the ball as he picked up four wickets to bundle out the Titans for 100.

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