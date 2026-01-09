Updated 9 January 2026 at 17:25 IST
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI vs RCB In India?
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening fixture of the 4th WPL edition. Get all telecxast details here.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will seek to replicate their form when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of the 4th edition of Women's Premier League. Both teams have strengthened their ranks at the WPL auction and a mouthwatering game could be on our hands.
This very venue etched its name in history when India defeated South Africa to lift the maiden Women's World Cup final. WPL has been a breeding ground for talent, as the likes of Uma Chetry have made it to the ultimate stage. both teams have faced each other seven times, and the Mumbai Indians edged the RCB, having won four games to RCB's three.
Mumbai's strong core has been the reason for their consistency, and they will be once again banking on the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt and their captain. On the other hand, RCB didn't have the desired WPL 2025 and finished 4th in the points table.
Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL 2026 Live Streaming
When Will The Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL Match Take Place?
The Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL match will take place on Friday, January 9.
Where Will The Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL Match Take Place?
The Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL match will take place at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.
At what time Will The Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL Match Take Place?
The Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL match will start at 7:30 PM IST.
How To Watch The Live Telecast Of Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL Match?
The Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL match will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network.
How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL Match?
The live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs RCB WPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
