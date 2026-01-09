Meg Lanning Playfully Sledges Ex-DC Teammate Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Bursts Out Laughing

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning has sparked up the vibe for the Women's Premier League with her hilarious sense of humour at the pre-season captain's meet. Significant off-field banter took centre stage as Lanning teased her former teammate Jemimah Rodrigues with some playful sledging.

The Women's Premier League 2026 season is set to kick off tonight, and significant attention is expected to remain on women's cricket in the next few days. Leading international cricketers are expected to be in action, and the thrill will be at an all-time high.

Meg Lanning’s Witty Dig at Ex-Teammate Jemimah Rodrigues Leaves Harmanpreet in Splits

In a video from the pre-season captain's event, Meg Lanning was presented with a dare to sledge her former Delhi Capitals teammate Jemimah Rodrigues.

The event had all the WPL teams' captains present, and they engaged in a hearty conversation before the Women's Premier League 2026 season officially kicked off.

Meg Lanning displayed her witty sense of humour while sledging Jemimah Rodrigues, and the entire floor burst into laughter. Even Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur could not resist her laugh during the event.

"Now you'll know what it feels like when your players are not listening, and they are dancing," Meg Lanning said at the captains' event.

Meg Lanning and Jemimah Rodrigues have a lot of history together as both players used to be teammates in the WPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Lanning led the charge of the franchise for three seasons before being released by DC-W ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction.

The Australian cricketer was eventually picked up by the UP Warriorz and was named as captain of the side in the competition.

Women's Franchise Cricket Action All Set To Kick Off Tonight

The Women's Premier League (WPL) returns for its fourth edition, and the excitement is at its peak among cricket fans. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup has piqued a lot of interest in women's cricket, and the WPL is expected to receive a lot of attention as the season progresses.