Updated 13 November 2025 at 10:38 IST
Mumbai Indians Want Two Former Players in Trade Window; Will KKR, SRH Oblige Ahead of IPL Retention?
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians are now eyeing two ex-players in the busy trade window. And for that, they have contacted the Knights and are awaiting a response from the Sunrisers franchise.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
IPL 2026: The IPL trade window is getting really busy with Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja hogging a lion's share of the limelight. But, even other franchises are contemplating various options. For example, there is much-speculation around KL Rahul as well. Amid all these rumours doing the rounds, a report in TOI claims that Mumbai Indians are eyeing to lap up two of their former players in the trade window.
Markande in MI's Radar
Probably, the five-time champions of the IPL reckon they need to bolster their spin department and are hence eyeing to get Mayank Markande onboard. For the unversed, Markande - who had his breakthrough game at the Wankhede with MI - is currently with Kolkata Knight Riders. To get Markande onboard, MI have proposed an all-cash deal to the Knights. Reportedly, the negotiations are reaching the final stages and an announcement on this is expected soon. In 2018 with the MI franchise, Markande scalped 15 wickets and suddenly came to the limelight. Soon after, he received his India cap as well in 2019. But after that, things did not look up for him at the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise and in 2025 season - he did not get a single game with the Knights.
Advertisement
Rahul Chahar Back With MI?
In a bid to bolster their spin department further, MI are also eyeing Rahul Chahar, who was part of the Mumbai franchise in the past. Currently, he is with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. After being a key member of MI’s 2020 IPL-winning team, Chahar got a solitary game with SRH in 2025 season. With Chahar, he will bring a lot of experience to the table which is irreplaceable. Will SRH agree to the deal remains to be seen.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 10:29 IST