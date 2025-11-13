Mumbai Indians Want Two Former Players in Trade Window; Will KKR, SRH Oblige Ahead of IPL Retention?

IPL 2026: The IPL trade window is getting really busy with Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja hogging a lion's share of the limelight. But, even other franchises are contemplating various options. For example, there is much-speculation around KL Rahul as well. Amid all these rumours doing the rounds, a report in TOI claims that Mumbai Indians are eyeing to lap up two of their former players in the trade window.

Markande in MI's Radar

Probably, the five-time champions of the IPL reckon they need to bolster their spin department and are hence eyeing to get Mayank Markande onboard. For the unversed, Markande - who had his breakthrough game at the Wankhede with MI - is currently with Kolkata Knight Riders. To get Markande onboard, MI have proposed an all-cash deal to the Knights. Reportedly, the negotiations are reaching the final stages and an announcement on this is expected soon. In 2018 with the MI franchise, Markande scalped 15 wickets and suddenly came to the limelight. Soon after, he received his India cap as well in 2019. But after that, things did not look up for him at the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise and in 2025 season - he did not get a single game with the Knights.

Rahul Chahar Back With MI?