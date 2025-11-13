Ravindra Jadeja Wants to Become Captain of Rajasthan Royals if CSK-RR Trade Deal Featuring Sanju Samson Works Out

IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson are in the spotlight ahead of IPL Retention Day and that is because there are rumours that a trade deal is in the works between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals over the two cricketers. While Samson wants to leave the Royals, the Rajasthan franchise has shown much-interest in acquiring the services of Jadeja.

Jadeja to Lead Royals?

A couple of days ahead of Retention Day, it is reported that Jadeja has made a special request to the Royals. As per News18 CricketNext, Jadeja has informed the RR franchise that he wants to lead them in the upcoming season. Jadeja has put forth his wish to lead the side, keeping it ahead as a part of the deal, the report added. The report also confirmed that a formal announcement on the trade deal would happen in a couple of days.

Advertisement

Jadeja vs Samson