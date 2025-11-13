Updated 13 November 2025 at 10:11 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Wants to Become Captain of Rajasthan Royals if CSK-RR Trade Deal Featuring Sanju Samson Works Out
IPL 2026: Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has made a special demand to the Rajasthan Royals side ahead of the auction.
IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson are in the spotlight ahead of IPL Retention Day and that is because there are rumours that a trade deal is in the works between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals over the two cricketers. While Samson wants to leave the Royals, the Rajasthan franchise has shown much-interest in acquiring the services of Jadeja.
Jadeja to Lead Royals?
A couple of days ahead of Retention Day, it is reported that Jadeja has made a special request to the Royals. As per News18 CricketNext, Jadeja has informed the RR franchise that he wants to lead them in the upcoming season. Jadeja has put forth his wish to lead the side, keeping it ahead as a part of the deal, the report added. The report also confirmed that a formal announcement on the trade deal would happen in a couple of days.
Jadeja vs Samson
For over a decade, Samson has been the face of the Royals and he also happens to be the leading run-getter for the franchise with 4027 runs to his name. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Samson was retained by RR for a whopping Rs 18 Cr. And now match that with Jadeja, who has been a serial match-winner for the Chennai side for over a decade. He was also appointed CSK captain in the 2022 season, but midway through the campaign - he stepped down from the role as the team was not doing well. It is interesting to note that the Royals was Jadeja's first IPL team.
