Mumbai T20 League: Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Run Continues, Shreyas Iyer Falls To CSK Star

Suryakumar Yadav failed to replicate his magic in the IPL 2026 as the Mumbai Indians didn't qualify for the playoffs. India's T20I skipper has had a long barren run in the shortest format and had hoped to end his misery in the ongoing Mumbai T20 League.

Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Run Continues

He appeared for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in the Mumbai T20 League and could only manage 19 runs off 11 balls, including 4 boundaries. Despite guiding India to its 2nd T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar's leadership and form have faced some serious questions. Batting first, the Ajinkya Rahane-led North Mumbai Panthers piled up 209 runs on the board.

Suryakumar came to the crease during a crucial juncture when his side was reduced to 20/2. The Indian T20I captain looked in good touch, but his stay at the crease was short-lived after he became a victim of a left-arm spinner, Rahul Sawant.

Triumph Knights eventually fell short by 21 runs.

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Shreyas Iyer Failed In Mumbai T20 League

Shreyas Iyer has also faltered in the Mumbai T20 League. The Punjab Kings captain was dismissed for just 5 runs as he led SoBo Mumbai Falcons against ARCS Andheri. CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube got the better of him and the pacer then went on to pick up three wickets.

Andheri restricted Falcons to a mere 126 runs and chased down the target with 36 balls to spare. Iyer will be hoping to get back to business in the next game. Despite a brilliant start to IPL 2026, Punjab Kings lost seven games on a trot, which didn't help their cause and they eventually finished 5th in the points table.