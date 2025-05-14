Mustafizur Rahman Leaves Bangladesh Cricket Board Shocked With Late IPL 2025 Move to Delhi Capitals - 'Not Sure...'

Ahead of the IPL 2025 resuming on May 17, the Delhi Capitals boosted their squad by signing Mustafizur Rahman to replace Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The move came as the IPL relaxed rules around player trading due to the unique nature of the interruption caused to the tournament amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, the move has caused some confusion among Bangladesh cricket circles as the team are set to travel to the UAE to play in a T20I series against the team.

What's more, a prominent member of the Bangladesh Cricket Board has said they had no idea that Rahman would be heading to the IPL.

BCB Left Confused

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury has stated that as far as he knew, Mustafizur was meant to travel to the UAE and he isn't even sure if an no-objection certificate (NOC) was issued to the veteran pacer.

"Mustafizur is supposed to go with the team to the UAE according to the schedule. We have not received any communication from IPL officials. I am not sure whether Mustafizur has asked for any NOC either," Nizamuddin told Bangladesh newspaper The Daily Star.

It raises an embarrassing prospect for Bangladesh as it seems like a top player of theirs has signed with the league behind their backs.

Delhi's IPL 2025 Hopes

The man nicknamed ‘Fizz’ might still have a key role to play in the rest of the tournament as Delhi eye a play-offs spot.

They have 3 league games left in the remainder of the season and will need to potentially win all 3 if they are to qualify for the play-offs.