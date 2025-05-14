BCCI Likely To Make Big Changes To Player Signing Process Before IPL 2025 Resumes, DC And CSK Likely To Recieve Masive Boost

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17, 2025. The IPL was halted for some time due to the increased tensions between India and Pakistan after the heinous and inhuman Pahalgam Terror Attack.

The Gujarat Titans are in the top spot with 16 points after 11 matches. Gujarat also has a Net Run Rate of +0.793, and they look like firm favorites to finish in the top two.

After the IPL was suspended for a week, many foreign players headed back home, and it is now being reported that few of them might not come back. The World Test Championship 2025 Final will be played from June 11 to June 15. South Africa and Australia will lock horns with each other in the WTC finals, and it seems unlikely that Test players from South Africa and Australia will be back to play the IPL.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now allow the franchises to rope in temporary overseas players for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton and Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk are among the players who will miss the remainder of the IPL. "Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the league reportedly told the franchises in a memo.

The BCCI's announcement comes in order to protect the interest of the league and not allow franchises to sign multiple replacements.

Delhi Capitals Sign Mustafizur Rahman

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals, who are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs, have signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for INR 9 crore. Rahman comes in place of Jake Fraser-McGurk, who made 55 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 105.76 and was later dropped by the franchise.