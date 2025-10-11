Namibia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Only T20I Match Live In India?

Namibia vs South Africa: Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia will lock horns with Donovan Ferreira's South Africa in the only T20I match, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, on Saturday, October 11.

The match between Namibia and South Africa is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

The upcoming 20-over match is the first international match for South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock since June last year.

Also, this is the first time Namibia and South Africa are facing off against each other in the white-ball format. However, there's no doubt that the Proteas will have an edge over their opponents in the upcoming match. Interestingly, this will be the first match that will be played at Wanderers Cricket Ground.

The Proteas are coming into this match after a 1-1 T20I series draw against England. South Africa clinched a win over the Three Lions in the first match of the series. In the second match of the series, England sealed a 146-run win over the Proteas. Meanwhile, the third and final match of the series was abandoned due to heavy rain.

Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match be played?

The Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match will be played on Saturday, October 11.

What time will the Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match get underway?

The Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match will get underway at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match be played?

The Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match will take place at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Namibia.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match will not be televised in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the Namibia vs South Africa, Only T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Namibia Squad: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (C), JJ Smit, Zane Green (Wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jan Balt, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher.