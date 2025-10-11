Women's World Cup 2025: ICC Levy Heavy Fine On Nonkululeko Mlaba For Harleen Deol Send Off During India vs South Africa Clash

South Africa's Nonkululeko Mlaba celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Harleen Deol during the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 | Image: AP

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India conceded a narrow three-wicket defeat against Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the 10th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on October 9.

Richa Ghosh's 94-run knock against the Proteas went in vain after Nadine de Klerk played an unbeaten 84-run knock and propelled South Africa to clinch a thrilling victory.

South Africa Spinner Reprimanded For Harleen Deol Send Off

A day after the match ended, ICC officials imposed a heavy fine on South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba for her actions after she dismissed Indian batter Harleen Deol in the first innings.

According to a statement from ICC, Nonkululeko Mlaba was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident took place in the 17th over of the first innings when Mlaba bowled out Harleen Deol, following which the spinner waved goodbye to the Indian batter after dismissing her.

Apart from the reprimand, a demerit point has been added to Nonkululeko Mlaba's disciplinary record. It was the South African spinner's first offence in two years.

Nonkululeko Mlaba Continues To Shine At Women's World Cup 2025

Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up two wickets in her 10-over spell, giving 46 runs against the Women in Blue on October 9.

In the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, Mlaba played three matches and bagged six wickets at a bowling average of 15.83. As of now, she had one four-fer in the prestigious ICC event.

On the other hand, Harleen Deol scored 107 runs after playing three matches at a strike rate of 70.39 in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025.