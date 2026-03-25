Navdeep Saini Steps In For Injured Harshit Rana At KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Indian right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini has officially been drafted into the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

During Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa, Harshit Rana sustained a knee injury that ruled him out of the prestigious ICC tournament. He later underwent knee surgery and is currently in the rehabilitation phase.

In an official statement, IPL confirmed that Saini will be joining the Knight Riders for Rs. 75 lakhs.

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“Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini has scalped 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches played so far, in addition to 23 wickets in international cricket for India. He will replace the injured Harshit and join KKR for INR 75 Lakh,” IPL stated in their official statement.

As of now, Navdeep Saini has represented only two franchises in the cash-rich T20 league, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2019–2021) and Rajasthan Royals (2022–2023). The 33-year-old has not featured in a single IPL match since 2023.

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Saini has played 32 matches in the IPL, picking up 23 wickets at an economy rate of 8.88 and a bowling average of 42.34. In IPL 2023, the right-arm pacer claimed three wickets in just two matches, recording an economy rate of 12.33 and a bowling average of 24.66.

Rana missing out on IPL 2026 will be a major setback for the Kolkata-based franchise in the upcoming season. The Indian pacer was the team’s leading fast bowler, and at just 24 years old, he was expected to play a pivotal role. His absence will undoubtedly weaken KKR’s pace attack.

The 24-year-old made his IPL debut in the 2022 season and has represented only the Kolkata-based franchise in the cash-rich league.

Rana has played 34 matches and 32 innings in his IPL career, taking 40 wickets at an economy rate of 9.51 and a bowling average of 25.72. In IPL 2025, he picked up 15 wickets from 13 matches, recording an economy rate of 10.18 and a bowling average of 29.86.