'Neither Finn Allen Understands Spin Nor Is Ajinkya Rahane': LSG Receive Perfect Blueprint To Rattle KKR At Eden Gardens

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will seek their first win when they host the Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on Thursday. KKR picked up their first point after their match in Kolkata against the Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain. KKR have lacked that belief and cohesion in IPL 2026, and if they are aiming for that coveted title this term, they need to start winning games.

KKR Receive Huge Warning Ahead Of LSG Clash

KKR's batting lineup was exposed in the PBKS game after Xavier Bartlett reduced the home side to 25/2 before rain curtailed the game. Finn Allen and Cameron Green returned to the pavilion very early, triggering a massive collapse. Ahead of the game, Aakash Chopra sent a massive warning to the KKR camp. Pointing at the batting lineup, the former Indian batter reiterated that LSG might open the bowling with Mohammad Shami or M Siddharth.

On his YouTube channel, he said, "LSG have won only one match, and they have lost one. They lost to Delhi and won against Hyderabad. They actually won a good match. Shami was absolutely outstanding in the previous game. Four overs, nine runs, 18 dot balls, and two wickets. The focus will be on him.

“He will be expected to pick up wickets with the new ball, whether it's Rahane, Finn Allen, or Cameron Green at No. 3. Shami with the new ball will be a threat. I feel you might see M Siddharth bowling with the new ball because neither Finn Allen understands spin nor is Rahane able to play big shots against spin. If I were you, I would do that.”

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Rain Threatens To Derail KKR's Plans

Rain is likely to dampen KKR's spirit once again. As per the Meteorological Department, there is an orange alert in place for Thursday. KKR's practice session on Wednesday was also disrupted due to rain, and rain could further play a spoilsport. As per the forecast, a fresh spell of rain is expected during the match time.