KKR v LSG, IPL 2026 Head-To-Head: Lucknow Keep Upper Hand In Rivalry With Kolkata

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, April 9.

The match between the two sides will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Head-To-Head

Ahead of this high-voltage clash at Eden Gardens, let’s take a look at the head-to-head record between Kolkata and Lucknow.

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KKR and LSG have faced each other six times in the IPL. Out of these encounters, the Knight Riders have won two matches, while the Super Giants have emerged victorious on four occasions.

Matches Played: 6

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LSG Won: 4

KKR Won: 2

KKR Aim To Clinch Maiden Win In IPL 2026

In IPL 2025, Kolkata suffered a narrow four-run defeat to Lucknow at Eden Gardens. LSG batter Nicholas Pooran was named ‘Player of the Match’ in that fixture after his unbeaten 87 off 36 balls.

In the upcoming clash, the Knight Riders will be aiming to bounce back against the Lucknow-based franchise.

KKR have endured a poor start to IPL 2026, failing to secure a win so far. They began their campaign with a six-wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. In their second game, the Knight Riders were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 65 runs on April 2.

In their third outing, against Punjab Kings (PBKS), KKR struggled early before the match was abandoned due to heavy rain. Both teams shared one point each.

Currently, KKR sit ninth on the IPL 2026 standings with one point and a net run rate of -19.364.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are placed seventh with two points and a net run rate of -0.542.