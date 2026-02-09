Netherlands vs Namibia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

Netherlands' players celebrate the wicket of Shadab Khan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

The Netherlands and Namibia will be in the crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 fixture. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi would be hosting the fixture, and it is now a must-win situation for the side. Both sides are coming off losses in their opening matches and now need to secure a win in the competition.

The Netherlands pushed Pakistan to the brink but were eventually defeated in the opening encounter of their T20 World Cup 2026. Their batting has displayed resilience but has lacked intent in crucial conditions and has not performed well under pressure.

The Dutchmen's bowling attack, on the other hand, put up solid work against Pakistan and could deliver magic against Namibia in their upcoming fixture.

Namibia, under Gerhard Erasmus' leadership, will be put to the test in the T20 World Cup when they begin their campaign against a battle-tested Netherlands. The team has performed surprisingly well under pressure and features proper depth that can perform on such a big stage.

Namibia's consistent performance has earned it a fourth spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. They would not want to miss the chance of making it to the Super 8.

Netherlands vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Tuesday, February 20, 2026, at 11:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Netherlands vs Namibia 2nd T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

How To Watch The Netherlands vs Namibia 2nd T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Netherlands vs Namibia T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.