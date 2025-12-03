'Consistency Ka Dusra Naam': Netizens Applaud Virat Kohli After India Star Slams Record-breaking 53rd ODI Ton Against South Africa

Virat Kohli brought up his 53rd ODI ton against South Africa in the 2nd ODI match in Raipur on Wednesday. The 37-year-old has now smashed consecutive ODI centuries against the Proteas in this ongoing ODI series.

There have been chatter regarding his form and intent in the ODI format but the former Indian captain has once proved his doubters wrong with another sublime knock. He completed his 84th international century in just 90 balls and is chasing Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 international centuries in his tally.

Virat's majestic hundred has exploded the internet and netizens have hailed him on social media.

Mumbai Indians posted, “Consistency ka dusra naam Virat Kohli.”

Another fan posted, "Today another child will come home from school, see Virat Kohli casually score another hundred, and fall in love with him & game of Cricket.

“Yes, just like we did in 2016.”

Irfan Pathan posted, "On Sunday king plays for sure but on weekdays he plays with your plans. Brilliant 100 by Virat Kohli.'