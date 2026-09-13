'Never Felt Prouder As An Indian': Ravi Shastri Salutes PM Modi’s Global Diplomacy At BRICS Summit

Former Indian head coach and renowned cricketer Ravi Shastri praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy at the BRICS Summit. The 18th BRICS Summit is being held under India's chairship on September 12-13 with the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.



Shastri shared a post on X in which Prime Minister Modi was planting a sapling alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the two-day summit.



“Never felt prouder as an Indian. President Putin. President Xi. And our Magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi together in Mother India. International diplomacy like never before. Take a Bow. Modi Ji.”



The final day of the New Delhi BRICS Summit will see participation of BRICS members and partners in an open session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slated to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries on Sunday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt and Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria.



PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. South Africa has been a core part of BRICS. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the BRICS session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’ on Saturday and visited the ‘Bharat Innovates’ exposition in New Delhi.



Earlier, on Saturday, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.



The grouping currently comprises 11 members -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE -- along with 10 partner countries: Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam

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Shastri, who represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs during his playing career, has remained a prominent voice in Indian cricket through his work as a commentator and former head coach of the men’s national team.