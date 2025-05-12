BCCI's Lie Exposed? Report Claims Indian Board Never Asked Virat Kohli to Rethink Test Retirement Ahead of England Tour

Virat Kohli Retirement: A few days back, a report claimed that Virat Kohli is set to announce his Test retirement and the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested him to rethink. So, while every Kohli fan was being optimistic about an U-turn in his call, it is now believed that everything was a lie.

A fresh report in Dainik Jagran claims that the BCCI never asked Kohli to rethink his decision. The report also goes on to claim that the modern-day legend was told he does not fit into the scheme of things anymore.

‘BCCI does not request anyone’

"The BCCI does not request anyone. A player's decision is his personal choice. We don't interfere in it," Jagran quoted a source as saying.

In what could now be Kohli's last Test tour, he amassed 190 runs from five Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His average was a touch above 23 which is below his standards.

If this statement is true, it is shocking how the BCCI is ready to blatantly lie to their fans. In fact, this is not the first instance when the BCCI has been left red-faced. It has happened in the past as well. In fact, most also believe that Rohit Sharma did not want to retire but was forced to because a few days before his big announcement, he claimed he is looking forward to leading the side in England.

Have We Seen The Last of Kohli in Whites?