New Chapter Kicks Off For Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal; Couple Welcome Baby Girl Raaha

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and squash star Dipika Pallikal have announced the arrival of their baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, sharing the joyous news with fans on social media.

Karthik took to Instagram and shared a post, “With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh.”

The couple, married since 2015, are already parents to sons Kabir and Zian. Both Karthik and Pallikal are celebrated athletes in their respective fields, with Karthik making significant contributions to Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League, while Pallikal has excelled as an international squash player.

Advertisement

Karthik, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2004, played his final match against England in 2018. The 40-year-old Karthik made 1025 runs in Test cricket in 26 matches and 42 innings. The former Indian cricketer had an average of 25, including one century and seven half-centuries.

In ODI cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter made his debut against England at Lord's in September 2004. The right-handed batter played his final ODI game against New Zealand during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Advertisement

In ODIs, Karthik scored 1752 runs in 94 matches and 79 innings. The keeper-batter has an average of 30.20, including nine half-centuries.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals Announce John Mooney As Fielding Coach Ahead Of IPL 2026