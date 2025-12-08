New Zealand Encounter Triple Injury Blow! Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner & Nathan Smith Ruled Out Of Remaining Tests vs West Indies

New Zealand's Matt Henry dives while attempting to field against the West Indies during the second day of their cricket test match in Christchurch | Image: Photosport via AP

New Zealand Cricket has encountered a significant issue as it has faced a triple whammy of injury setbacks. Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith, three of the New Zealand Blackcaps' top cricketers, have been ruled out of the rest of the Test series due to injuries.

West Indies cricket troubled New Zealand in its own backyard with a dominant performance with the bat. A clinical outing from Shai Hope and captain Roston Chase anchored West Indies' chase as they secured a draw.

Ahead of the second Test match, New Zealand cricket will lose out on three of its well-performing players due to injuries. Matt Henry suffered a calf tear after he landed awkwardly on day four. Initial scans have confirmed a tear in his right leg. He will be out of action for at least a month and targets a return in January.

Nathan Smith had picked up a side strain one day two during the series opener Test match in Christchurch. He will be sidelined for at least three to four weeks.

Mitchell Santner had to withdraw before the match could start because of a groin problem. According to Cricbuzz, the injury will call for rehabilitation before returning to Test cricket action.

"Mitchell has made great progress and is able to bat and bowl with no discomfort. There is still a risk when he runs or moves laterally, which we can't control on the cricket field," NZ head coach Rob Walter said.

The injury setbacks have prompted New Zealand to rotate its squad, with two cricketers receiving maiden Test call-ups. All-rounder Kristian Clarke and fast bowler Michael Rae have been called up to the main squad. They had trained with the Blackcaps in Wellington as well.

Glenn Phillips, who was a substitute fielder in the Christchurch Test, has also been added to the squad for the second Test match. Wicketkeeper-batter Mitch Hay is also expected to join the side as Tom Blundell's cover. He had picked up a hamstring tear while batting in the first Test match.