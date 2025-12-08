Hardik Pandya Has Two Major Feats in His Radar During 1st T20I Between India-South Africa in Cuttack

Ind vs SA: As India gets ready to take on South Africa in a crucial five-match T20I series, the focus would be on allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is making a comeback to the T20I setup after a rehab and hence he may take time to get into the groove. He reached Cuttack a day before the team arrived and had a solo training session at the Barabati stadium as well just to get used to conditions.

Panyda Eyes Two Feats

The India allrounder has a lot to look forward to in the Barabati game. Pandya needs 140 runs to reach the 2000-run mark in T20Is. While this looks a little difficult in a T20I game, he would be having a great chance to get to this feat during the course of the five matches.

The other feat he would eye is reaching 100 T20I wickets for India. He needs two more wickets to reach the feat.

In 120 T20I games for India, Pandya has amassed 1860 runs with a highest score of an unbeaten 71. With the ball, he has picked up 98 wickets with his best figures being four wickets for 16 runs.

The Pandya Impact