New Zealand Get Mitchell Santner Boost Ahead of Pakistan Clash, Lockie ferguson Remains Uncertain For T20 World Cup Tie

Mitchell Santner has been declared fit for New Zealand's T20 World Cup Super 8s tie against Pakistan, Mark Chapman has confirmed. The Kiwis captain missed the last match against Canada and has been suffering from illness. New Zealand remain one of the title contenders but will have to go through a tough knockout phase.

Santner has been pivotal to New Zealand's plans and his return will be a massive boost for the Black Caps, who are eyeing their first ICC title since winning the World Test Championship. They have relocated to Sri Lanka and will play all of their Super 8s fixtures in the island nation.

Advertisement