Will Abhishek Sharma Get Another Chance Against South Africa? Morne Morkel Provides Crucial Update Ahead Of T20 World Cup Tie

Abhishek Sharma will keep his place in the team when India take on South Africa in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8s clash on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indian opener is under severe pressure to deliver after three consecutive ducks. But bowling coach Morne Morkel has backed the youngster to succeed in the tournament.

Morkel told reporters, "Absolutely no discussion in our team group about that. He is a world-class player. So far in the tournament, luckily, we've had other guys standing up with Abhishek not scoring the runs you would like. We're going through a very important phase of the World Cup now, and I'm pretty sure he's going to deliver. Not just for the team, but also for all the viewers watching the game, because he's entertaining and we love to see that. He's hitting the ball well in the nets. It's just a matter of getting that start and getting his innings going."

Across eight innings this season, Abhishek has amassed 182 runs at an average of 26.00, striking at over 224, with two half-centuries and a top score of 84. India's batting has been at the focal point of concern, especially after a number of mini batting collapses. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been the backbone of the Indian batting, but others also need to start firing as the Men In Blue aim to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title.

