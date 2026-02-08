New Zealand Pull Off It's Highest-Ever T20 World Cup Run Chase, Edge Out Afghanistan By 5 Wickets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]: New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in both teams' first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Notably, the win also marked New Zealand recording their highest successful run-chase in the T20 World Cup history.

New Zealand successfully hunted down a target of 183 with 13 balls to spare. Despite a double-strike from Mujeeb Ur Rahman that threatened to derail the chase early, a composed half-century from Tim Seifert and an explosive cameo from Glenn Phillips ensured the Black Caps crossed the line comfortably.

Chasing 183, New Zealand's innings began in chaotic fashion. Mujeeb Ur Rahman turned the game on its head in the second over, removing both Finn Allen (1) and Rachin Ravindra (0) on consecutive deliveries. At 14/2, Afghanistan looked to be bossing the game.

Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips led New Zealand's recovery, who refused to let the spinners dictate terms on the sluggish Chepauk deck. The duo stitched together a fiery 74-run partnership. Phillips was particularly aggressive, smashing 42 off just 25 balls--including seven boundaries and a six--before falling to Rashid Khan.

Seifert, however, remained the anchor. He brought up a vital half-century off 39 balls, eventually finishing with a top score of 65 off 42, with seven fours and three sixes. Mohammad Nabi eventually removed him in the 13th over, and there were a few nervy moments in the New Zealand camp as the Black Caps were reduced to 155/5 in 16 overs. However, Mitchell Santner (unbeaten 17 off 8 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (unbeaten 25 off 14 balls) guided New Zealand home with five wickets in hand.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. A masterclass in middle-overs acceleration from Gulbadin Naib propelled Afghanistan to a formidable 182/6 in their opening Group D fixture against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Despite a sluggish start and a double-strike from Lockie Ferguson, the Afghans found their rhythm to post a total that looks set to test the Black Caps.

After Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat, Afghanistan's openers faced a disciplined New Zealand pace attack that exploited the morning bounce. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27 off 22) showed flashes of aggression, but the momentum shifted in the sixth over. Lockie Ferguson dismantled the opening stand, first inducing an edge from Ibrahim Zadran (10) to backward point, and then cleaning up Gurbaz with a sharp delivery on the final ball of the powerplay. At 44/2, Afghanistan appeared to be in a precarious position.

However, the middle phase belonged entirely to Gulbadin Naib. Joining Sediqullah Atal, Naib took on the role of the aggressor, reaching his half-century in just 29 deliveries. His 35-ball 63 included four sixes and three boundaries.