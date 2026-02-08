Sachin Tendulkar Applauds Suryakumar Yadav's Courageous Knock; Also Salutes USA's Spirited Performance in T20 World Cup

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar applauded captain Suryakumar Yadav's fighting knock that helped India stand guard against the resilient USA bowlers. He also gave credit to the visiting side for bringing energy to their performance, making the fixture a thrilling affair.

The USA bowlers delivered their best against India at the Wankhede Stadium after bowling first in the tournament opener. They rattled India's top order and triggered a major batting collapse.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav delivered a clinical outing with the bat as he carried the team on his back. Despite the collapse, SKY's gritty effort helped them secure a competitive total in the game.

Tendulkar Credits Suryakumar's Brave Knock; Lauds USA's Never-Say-Die T20 WC Performance

Sachin Tendulkar applauded USA Cricket on stepping up to the task and bringing energy and promise to their performance against the Indian cricket team.

The former Indian cricketer also heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav's performance. He also hailed the skipper for being calm under pressure, which helped India secure a good-enough total.

"A tense start, but a calm finish for Team India. When new teams step up to the occasion, cricket’s global rise accelerates. @usacricket did that yesterday, and their energy and enthusiasm was promising!

They came close to giving us some nervous moments, but @surya_14kumar ’s experience and composure under pressure guided India to a respectable total. Our bowlers did the rest for us. Well done, Team India, always good to start on a winning note!" Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).

India Secure Gritty Victory over USA in T20 World Cup Opener

Team India turned things around in the second innings, with Mohammed Siraj making the best use of the chance and coming in hot with his performance with the ball. Arshdeep and Siraj flatlined the US' top-order.

The middle-order helped in putting up some runs, but were eventually taken down by the Indian bowling arsenal. The Men in Blue restricted the USA before they could reach the target, securing a 29-run victory in the competition.

